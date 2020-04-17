SOUTH PORTLAND — Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced that Joe Reardon will take over the position as the South Portland and Portland’s vice president, branch manager.

A press release from the company said that Katrina Desjardins is taking over Reardon’s previous role as assistant vice president, branch manager of the bank’s Westbrook location.

“Reardon has spent his entire career with Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution, starting as a teller in 2006,” said the press release. “Since then, he has held a number of roles within the branch system. In his new position, Reardon will strive to reinforce the bank’s core values and highlight the sincerity with which it does business in the community.”

Graduating from the University of Southern Maine, Reardon has a degree in business administration and management. He lives in Saco, growing up in Old Orchard Beach.

“Joe and Katrina embody the qualities we value in our leaders,” said Bob Quentin, president and chief executive officer of Saco & Biddeford Savings. “Their experience and familiarity with the bank will allow each of them to build strong connections between their new branches and the communities which they serve.”

According to the bank, it is Maine’s oldest bank, founded in 1827.

“We have branches located in Saco, Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach, Portland, Scarborough, South Portland and Westbrook,” says the bank’s website. “As a leader in community banking, we have contributed more than $3.8 million to area organizations over the last 10 years and continue to support the needs of the communities we serve.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: