CARRABASSETT VALLEY
The Carrabassett Valley Public Library celebrated its 10th anniversary recently by offering a youth coloring contest.
Congratulations to the 10 winners: Abby Demshar, Anna Demshar, Alta Goodwin, Brandon Hansack, Ruby Hansack, Tyler McGarry, Miles Oickle, Sam Oickle, Alex Swallow and Anna Swallow.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Tom Brady ejected from Tampa park closed because of coronavirus
-
Opinion
Commentary: Let Maine people decide fate of CMP corridor
-
Times Record Opinion
Letter: U.S. support of WHO should continue
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Restructure ‘broken’ system around public ownership
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Lockdown benefits chains at the expense of small Maine businesses