CARRABASSETT VALLEY

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library celebrated its 10th anniversary recently by offering a youth coloring contest.

Congratulations to the 10 winners: Abby Demshar, Anna Demshar, Alta Goodwin, Brandon Hansack, Ruby Hansack, Tyler McGarry, Miles Oickle, Sam Oickle, Alex Swallow and Anna Swallow.

