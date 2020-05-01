As a longtime independent, I read John Balentine’s column to get both sides. His most recent column leaves me disappointed (“Lockdown madness must end May 1,” April 24).

He claims that the lockdown will kill more people than COVID-19. Where does this information come from? Nobody wants to get back to normal more than I do. If people are afraid, they are not going to participate in the economy.

He is disappointed that Trump is leaving it to the governors. He doesn’t seem to remember Article 10 of the Constitution. In most cases, glad he (Trump) is. This is the man who suggested that injected Lysol and, somehow, ingested ultra violet rays are a cure. Yes, the cure can be worse than the disease. He then encourages governors to take steps to open and then stabs them in the back by encouraging the protesters. Perhaps Balentine’s dislike of the governor reeks of the same?

Balentine complains of the state deficit. These are unusual times. The federal government is not stepping up. Small businesses are not getting money from the two underfunded bailouts. So who has to step in? The states. Yet, Balentine has no complaints of the federal deficit. Where was he in the boom when the tax cut went through and the deficit continued to climb?

His most disturbing comments are: “When we reopen, we must remember many will fall ill. We should even expect a surge in infections and deaths.” With 20% of our population among the elderly, we know who is going to suffer. I guess culling the herd is the way to go. He then goes on to make some statements about a disease that’s still being figured out. Herd immunity is based on those who’ve had the disease developing immunity. That has yet to be proven. The other way is through vaccinations. We know how Balentine feels about vaccinations: 85% suffer little or no symptoms. Source?

Then he states that the vulnerable can quarantine, while the majority can go about going to work. Problem is, 60% feel that it’s still too soon.

The last is an insult to WWII veterans and my parents. They took four years of hardship, not including the Depression. We can’t stomach weeks?

Doug Baird

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: