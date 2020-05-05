PORTLAND — Riverside Golf Course reopened this week after weeks of being shut down per the city’s emergency order.

Tee times, which must be booked in advance, will be every 15 minutes. Walk-ins are not allowed to help eliminate congregating on the course. Players must stay six feet apart during play and have their own set of clubs. The clubhouse, pro shop, restaurant and practice area will remain closed.

“In order to remain open, everyone must continue social distancing, and wear cloth face coverings in public settings where physical distancing measures are hard to maintain. To ensure the safety of customers, staff will follow CDC and state protocols by wearing face coverings when interacting with customers, wearing gloves, and following the social distancing recommendation of six feet,” said Ryan Scott, manager of the municipal golf course.

The new guidelines may change daily to align with recommendations from the city and the Maine Center for Disease Control.

For updated rules, visit the city’s website.

