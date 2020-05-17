Chloe Coombs delivers food to a car on Saturday, Fat Boy Drive-In’s opening day. The parking lot was packed all day, with cars lined up down Bath Road. According to employee Sammi Moore who was helping to direct traffic, the lot was full by 10:30 a.m., a half-hour before the restaurant was even opened. Fat Boy opening day has been a local draw for decades. Despite the masks and social distancing measures, the day brought people from all over the state and New England. Hannah LaClaire / The Times Record

