Portland’s 19-piece big band The Fogcutters swung back into action to record a new track called “New Moanin,” written by sax player Brian D. Graham who also directed and edited the socially-distant video, which is essentially a musical Zoom meeting that you don’t want to mute.

“New Moanin,” released on May 8, is an upbeat song with a huge wall of horns and percussion that features beatboxing from Chas Lester and guest sax player and fellow Portlander Ryan Zoidis, a longtime member of the nationally touring funk band Lettuce.

The Fogcutters formed 11 years ago and are known for their Big Band Syndrome and legendary holiday shows at the State Theatre. They released the full-length album “Flotsam” in 2016 and a Christmas EP in 2012. There are also two double live Big Band Syndrome albums featuring a huge cast of fellow local musicians.

Here’s “New Moanin’:”

