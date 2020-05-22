An outbreak of at least 57 cases at a Cape Elizabeth long-term care home contributed to another spike in Maine’s coronavirus caseload on Friday.

State health officials also reported three additional deaths among individuals with COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 71 new cases Friday of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. That figure is expected to include at least 57 cases reported late Thursday at Cape Memory Care, a facility for individuals with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

The Cape Elizabeth outbreak underscores the continued threat posed by COVID-19 to vulnerable communities at a time when sectors of Maine’s economy are gradually reopening.

To date, Maine has 1,948 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 as well as 76 deaths among individuals with the disease, according to the latest figures from the Maine CDC.

Maine CDC said in a press release late Thursday that the agency began assisting with testing all residents and staff of Cape Memory Care on Wednesday after one person affiliated with the facility tested positive for COVID-19. The home later said the infected person was a staff member.

As of Thursday night, 45 of Cape Memory’s 66 residents and 12 of the facility’s 35 staffers had tested positive. Additional results were expected Friday.

Long-term care facilities across Maine have taken numerous steps in recent months to reduce the risks of COVID-19 spreading among the vulnerable populations that live there, including prohibiting visitors and screening staff members at the start of each shift. Yet more than half of Maine’s 73 deaths have occurred in such facilities.

A representative for Cape Memory Care said late Thursday that the facility “has been following all of the guidance from Maine CDC for more than two months” and that the infected staff member had passed a medical screening before his or her last shift. No residents began showing symptoms of COVID-19 until the day administrators were alerted to the positive staff member.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to discuss the Cape Memory Care outbreak and provide other updates on the coronavirus situation during a 2 p.m. briefing. Gov. Janet Mills is also slated to delivery a Memorial Day message at that time.

Case numbers have been rising steadily in Maine. The number of active cases in the state — calculated by deducting the 76 deaths and 1,192 recoveries from total cases — rose by 21 on Friday to 680. Maine averaged 614 active cases per day for the seven-day period ending Thursday. That’s an increase from the average of 515 active cases per day for the week ending May 15.

Part of the reason for the recent spike is a significant expansion in testing capacity both at the Maine CDC lab and at private laboratories. Maine CDC more than tripled its capacity this week, allowing for more “universal testing” within congregate care settings but also enabling doctors statewide to submit tests for symptomatic patients who were not prioritized for testing prior to the expansion.

That expanded capacity will allow enable Maine CDC to quickly conduct universal testing in nursing homes and in other congregate settings after cases emerge.

But the new cases at the Cape Elizabeth dementia care home as well as other recent outbreaks — including at some workplaces such Bristol Seafood’s Portland plant and a Cianbro construction site — could put pressure on the Mills administration to slow down or even ratchet back its phased economic reopening plan.

Retail stores and restaurants in 12 of Maine’s 16 counties were allowed to reopen earlier this month on a limited basis with safety precautions. Private campgrounds and RV parks statewide were also permitted to begin serving Maine residents on Friday. And retail stores and restaurants in the remaining four counties — Cumberland, York, Penobscot and Androscoggin — are tentatively slated to be allowed to reopen with restrictions on June 1.

This story will be updated.

