Saco police are calling on the public to help them locate a New Hampshire woman who was last seen in the York County community on Wednesday.

The family of Mary Catherine Moran, 52, of Portsmouth has posted a flier containing a photograph and a physical description of Moran, who was last seen in Saco around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. The flier was posted on her niece’s Facebook page. A dispatcher for the Saco Police Department on Sunday night said Moran has not been located.

“Please share. Mary is still missing and we have no new information. We just want to know she is OK and safe. Our family is completely devastated and we are physically sick with worry,” Moran’s niece, Andrea Dube, wrote in a post on her Facebook page Sunday evening.

Dube said it is out of character for Moran not to contact her family and friends for several days. She is also not traveling in a motor vehicle, Dube said.

Moran has multiple tattoos on her back and legs, wears eyeglasses and suffers from lupus. Moran may have a rash on her legs and face. She is about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs between 170 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Saco Police Department at 284-4535.

