OCEAN PARK – Marie-Jeanne Poulin Veilleux, 94, of The Pines, Ocean Park, Me, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side Friday, May 22 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice in Scarborough. Marie was born in St. Georges de Beauce, Quebec, Canada, on December 15, 1925 the daughter of Joseph and Irma (Paquet) Bourque. She graduated from the Ecole Normale Teachers School. After her marriage to Fabien Poulin in 1950, they immigrated to Lewiston, Maine. They built their own home and dozens more in the Lewiston area. In 1971, they moved to Deerfield Beach, FL. Summers were spent at camp on Middle Range Pond, Poland Spring. After being widowed, Marie married Wilfred ‘Pete’ Veilleux. They summered in Bingham, Maine and wintered in Stuart, FL. After Pete passed away, Marie moved to the Pines, Ocean Park and lived there for 14 years. She had many friends there. One of ‘Mimi’s’ greatest joys was watching her grandsons’ baseball games and school activities. Her extended family knows her as ‘Matante’. Marie was skilled with needle and thread, knitting, crosswords, and cooking. She was a sharp game player, Quiddler, Cribbage, and Rummikub were some of her favorites. Marie was predeceased by siblings: Beatrice, Gertrude, Gilberte, Agathe, Henedine, Jean-Paul, Henrietta, Gregoire, and Luc, husbands Fabien Poulin and Wilfred Veilleux. She is survived by her sister Celine and brother Andrea, daughter Peg Poulin Horton and husband Charlie, grandsons Chase and Wesley, and many nieces and nephews. She will be deeply missed. A celebration of life and burial at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery will be held at a future date. For the complete obituary go to: cotefuneralhome.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous