If you’re a little bit Applebee’s and he’s a little bit I’ll-just-nibble-on-this-squirrel, the production company behind TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” wants to hear from you.

Sharp Entertainment has a current casting call targeting Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, New York and Alaska looking for couples ready for a new reality TV docuseries. Using the tentative name “Mountain Love” while it’s being cast, the show will follow couples where one half is willing to move from the city to live with their off-the-grid partner.

“I think what we’re looking for is to show different people who have these crazy different lifestyles, how they can navigate that together and what you’re willing to sacrifice for that relationship, whether that’s your lifestyle or your friends in the city, your Target,” Casting Assistant Katherine Pickhardt said Friday. “Moving off the grid is a lifestyle change and for the right person it can be a super successful one.”

The show is in development and been greenlit but she declined to reveal the channel airing it. In addition to TLC’s hit show “90 Day Fiance,” Sharp Entertainment is also behind Lifetime’s “Marrying Millions,” WE’s “Love After Lockup” and National Geographic’s “Doomsday Preppers,” among others.

Pickhardt said they’re looking to cast several couples for “Mountain Love,” in what could be several states, and cut between story lines.

“We’re pitching couples to the network and then whoever they take will be on the show,” she said.

While it’s somewhat tough to predict with COVID-19, she said the hope is to film later this year.

The show’s application asks how long the couple has been dating, occupations and how they met. The casting call runs through the first week of July.

“Anyone who is kind of a wilderness or survival expert in any sense is someone we would look at,” Pickhardt said. “We’re looking for people who are ready to move in together and start their lives together.”

