BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick Town Hall will reopen to the public on Monday for business that cannot be taken care of by mail or online, such as new car and boat registrations.
Town officials are anticipating high volumes and are planning for lines. Members of the public are required to wear a mask or other facial covering in the building.
Residents are encouraged to conduct business by phone, online and by mail whenever possible.
Town hall will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. Visitors must be in line at least 90 minutes before the office closes.
