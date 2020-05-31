I can agree with the letter written by Gerald Caruso in last Sunday’s Telegram, headlined “The healthy shouldn’t have to stay at home” (May 24, Page D3). The trouble is that we don’t now, and perhaps never will, know who is healthy.

With all the recent talk about how the state has greatly expanded its virus testing, it is, with few exceptions limited to those who “need” to be tested, and of course, the state decides what “need” means. With the few exceptions of front-line workers and congregate workers, it is still limited to people with some virus symptoms who some health care person feels should be tested.

Until quick and free virus testing is available to everyone who wants it, no symptom-free person who would like to be freed to go to work will ever know if they might nevertheless be a carrier of the virus. Part of the recent increase in positive tests is due to the increased testing the state has already done, which has picked up some people without symptoms who probably thought they were healthy.

Philip Brooks

Southport

