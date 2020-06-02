Maine reported five additional deaths and 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Also, 60 more people have recovered as the number of active cases declined.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, and Jeanne Lambrew, Maine Department of Health and Human Services commissioner, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

Overall, there have been 2,377 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With 1,646 recoveries and 94 deaths, the number of active cases stands at 637, down from 674 on Monday.

The latest case numbers come with a mixed picture of the state as re-opening continues. Testing and contact tracing have been greatly expanded, increasing the state’s ability to try to contain the virus’ spread.

But national protests about police brutality against blacks that have spread to Maine since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis have resulted in large crowds of people congregating, which is a risk factor for COVID-19 transmission. About 1,000 protested in downtown Portland on Monday, many packed shoulder-to-shoulder. A number were not wearing masks.

Maine currently forbids gatherings of more than 50 people. In addition to concerns over protest crowd sizes, Maine is entering tourist season, and even if not as many people are vacationing this summer, Maine could still get a flood of tourists from COVID-19 hot spots such as Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey.

Outrage over police brutality sparked after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on a bystander’s video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, whom they had taken into custody. Police said he matched the description of someone who passed a counterfeit $20 bill inside a convenience store.

Chauvin – who has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder – pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as Floyd begged for relief, said he could not breathe. Chauvin did not let up, and Floyd slowly lost consciousness, and he was pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Reopening continues

Shah said Monday the state is in good shape with resources as more restrictions are being lifted, but he again urged caution.

“Reopening is not the same as returning to normal,” he said. “The conditions under which business across the state are reopening are quite different than the way they operated a few months ago.”

As of Monday, the state dropped the distinction between essential and non-essential businesses, which means all retail stores can now open, with customer limits based on square footage and other restrictions. Parks, beaches, lodging places and campgrounds also may open to patrons, provided they’re Maine residents or out-of-staters who have quarantined for two weeks.

Restaurants in Cumberland, York and Androscoggin County are permitted to open for outdoor dining but will have to wait longer before allowing patrons inside. Mills has not set a date and that uncertainty has led to criticism from the restaurant industry.

Previously established restrictions on public transportation remain in place and should be used for essential purposes only. Restrictions on certain gatherings, including religious services, have increased from 10 to 50.

Gov. Mills last week urged Maine people to continue to “stay home whenever possible, not only to protect themselves but to protect others as well, like our frontline workers.”

The governor’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors remains in place, even amid legal challenges and as many in the hospitality industry have called on Mills to drop it. Mills has said she is looking at all options but has not found a safe alternative.

Meanwhile, health officials are investigating an outbreak at the city of Portland’s family homeless shelter, which as of Monday had 15 cases. There also were new outbreaks of five cases each at Birchwoods at Canco, an assisted living facility in Portland; and at a residence on Marshall Street in Portland for adults with developmental disabilities managed by John P. Murphy Homes of Auburn. And there have now been four cases reported at the Barron Center, a skilled nursing home and rehab facility operated by the City of Portland.

