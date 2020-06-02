Robert A. Sharp Sr. 1941 – 2020 SEBRING, Fla. – Robert A. Sharp Sr, 78, passed away from Plueral Messothelioma on May 26, 2020, in his winter home in Sebring, Fla. He was the loving husband of Mary Warren Sharp and they had shared almost 55 years of marriage together. Born in Bridgewater, Maine, on June 17, 1941, he was the son of Arnold and Luella Sharp. He attended Bridgewater Classical Academy. As a young person and through his teenage years, he worked in the potato houses and farms in Bridgewater. He then moved to Brunswick in 1962. He started working at BIW in 1964 until he retired as a Plasma Machine Operator, Department 34 at the Harding Plant in December of 1999. He lived and raised his family in Topsham and moved to Gardiner on Cobbseecontee stream in 2000 until 2018, and then moved back to Topsham. In 2000 he and his wife wintered in Davie Fla. until 2005 where they moved to Sebring, Fla. until his time of death. Robert was a member of the Elks, Eagles and Sportsman Club of Gardiner. After retirement he became an accomplished woodcarver and many considered and referred to him as “a master carver”. He taught wood carving to groups of people in Gardiner and Topsham. He was head of the Woodcarvers in Wood Haven Estates in Sebring. Bob was also a member of the Highlands Woodcarvers and the Woodcarvers of Lake Placid, Fla. He loved boating, fishing and camping with family and friends. Family gatherings and being with friends was very important to him. Bob also could fix anything that was broken or did not work quite right. Most importantly Bob was a loving husband, father, Papa, and Uncle. He loved visits and smiles from all his grandchildren nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Warren Sharp of Topsham and Sebring, Fla whom he married Sept. 11, 1965; their three children, Robert Sharp Jr. of Colorado, Teresa Kenney and her husband Jeffrey of Lisbon Falls, and Michael Sharp of Durham; a brother James Sharp of Bath; seven beloved grandchildren, Richard Fritz lll, Nikolai Sharp, Kerstin, Takara, Josiah, Johanna and Esperanza Kenney; also several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Arnold and Luella Sharp; sister Mary Cheetham and twin brother Richard Sharp; and a nephew Arnold Brewer. A celebration of Life will be held outdoors at his home: 16 Old Lisbon Rd, Topsham, Maine 04086. on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2 pm – 4 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to: MARF (Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation) 1615 L St. NW Suite 430 Washingtion DC 20036 or call (877)363-6376 https://www.curemes.org/

