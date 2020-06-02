Outdoor salsa classes
7 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Saturday. Through June. Gazebo at Deering Oaks Park, Portland. On Facebook.
Danza Latina dance studio invites you to bring a partner and join them in Deering Oaks Park this month for salsa classes focusing on style and footwork. Masks and gloves are welcome and social distancing will be maintained. Happy dancing!
Click here to see what else is happening in the Playground on Maine Street.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine reports 5 more deaths, 28 new COVID-19 cases
-
Business
Marine engineering firm expands to Portland waterfront
-
Times Record
Graduation 2020: Mt. Ararat High School
-
Local & State
Police arrest 23 during overnight clashes with demonstrators
-
Maine Street
Stream The Ghost of Paul Revere on June 6