Outdoor salsa classes

7 p.m. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Saturday. Through June. Gazebo at Deering Oaks Park, Portland. On Facebook.

Danza Latina dance studio invites you to bring a partner and join them in Deering Oaks Park this month for salsa classes focusing on style and footwork. Masks and gloves are welcome and social distancing will be maintained. Happy dancing!

