Winter Harbor Music Festival Livestream
Livestream starts at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m., June 5, donations appreciated. winterharbormusicfestival.com
You can hop onto the Winter Harbor Music Festival YouTube channel on Friday evening for a performance of Chaminade Concertino and the Carmen Fantasie followed by Schubert Lieder featuring baritone and accompanist Deiran Manning with Deirdre McCardle Manning who will share their take on a 1930s version of Schubert’s “The Shepherd on the Rock.” The concert will be dedicated to Robin Thayer, daughter of Winter Harbor Musical Festival friend, Cynthia Thayer.
-
