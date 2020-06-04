Winter Harbor Music Festival Livestream

Livestream starts at 6:30 p.m., concert starts at 7 p.m., June 5, donations appreciated. winterharbormusicfestival.com

You can hop onto the Winter Harbor Music Festival YouTube channel on Friday evening for a performance of Chaminade Concertino and the Carmen Fantasie followed by Schubert Lieder featuring baritone and accompanist Deiran Manning with Deirdre McCardle Manning who will share their take on a 1930s version of Schubert’s “The Shepherd on the Rock.” The concert will be dedicated to Robin Thayer, daughter of Winter Harbor Musical Festival friend, Cynthia Thayer.

Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.

Related Headlines Maine Street: Stroll our virtual downtown for things to do from home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: