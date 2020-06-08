I am pushing for legislation to keep racial minorities protected from police misconduct.
The event that happened in Minneapolis involving George Floyd is detrimental to humanity. Police should be held responsible for their actions.
I am requesting legislation that: requires officers to de-escalate situations before resorting to force, limits the kinds of force to those that are specific to the type of resistance, restricts chokeholds, requires officers to give a verbal warning before resorting to force, prohibits officers from shooting at moving vehicles, requires officers to exhaust all alternatives before resorting to lethal force, requires officers to stop other officers from using lethal force before exhausting alternatives, and requires comprehensive reporting on the use of force.
These policies would not cost any extra funding and would assist in protecting not just racial minorities, but all humans, from police misconduct and brutality.
Kevin Ng
Freeport
