The “centuries-old pandemic,” as I have heard racism described, is killing us. All of us.

I had decided to use my column this week to give space, not to my thoughts, but to the words of people of color who are acting in the now because in working with the Wabanaki communities, I learned that I have not only some staggering blind spots about my own privilege, but in my attempt to be a solid advocate and ally, I often wind up accidentally talking right over and drowning out the voices of the very people with whom I am trying to ally. I mean well, but I screw it up.

However, the articles I found most useful are much longer than my column and I did not feel comfortable with editing these narratives.

A lot of the works out there on how to be an ally are written by white people. Which makes sense. We have a lot of work to do and it is not incumbent upon people of color to teach us how to do it. This, I know, is a truth that trips up a lot of well-intentioned allies, my self included. My education is my responsibility.

I offer this small, introductory and possibly imperfect list as a starting point. I will tell you right now, I am going to make mistakes in this. My thinking will evolve, I will outgrow ideas I once had and sometimes I’ll just be plain wrong. You might screw it up, too. The only thing I can offer is be prepared to hear it and know you can be wrong without being an awful person and owning your mistakes goes a long way to undoing them.

With that in mind, let’s start. You can Google these to read.

1. “75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice” by Corinne Shutack

2. “The Hard Talk: White Parents Discussing Racism with White Children” by Danielle McDonald, Ph.D

3. “Teachers Must Hold Themselves Accountable for Dismantling Racial Oppression” by Kalisa Wing. It is valuable for those who are not teachers to read, too, and might give parents ways to converse with the schools.

4. Any history of Malaga Island. Maine State Museum is a start. It is important to know and remember, racism isn’t new to Maine. We have a powerful history with which to reckon.

5. “Seeing White,” the podcast

6. “158 Resources to Understand Racism in America,” Smithsonian online

7. “Talking About Race,” an online educational tool created by The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture

Many of you out there have been doing this work for a long time, others are new to the conversation. Wherever you are in the process, welcome. And as you probably know, it won’t be easy or comfortable or fun. But it will be rewarding. More importantly, it’s not optional. We can’t not do this work. The only analogy I have (and apologies in advance) is that moment I had 20 hours into labor with my first born when I said “I’ve changed my mind; this is too hard.” And I meant it. I was exhausted and frazzled and overcome by the situation – and yet, the only way out was through.

Same here. We have to do this work. And in the end, we hope for a glorious new beginning.

