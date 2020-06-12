People are drawn to southern Maine because of the unique, urban culture and dining that is in close proximity to the state’s stunning natural landscape.

531 West will have brand-new, low-maintenance, modern condos that will give its residents the time and space to embrace this lifestyle for a sound price in a competitive market.

Highlights Townhouse style condominiums with 2 beds, 1.5 baths and at least 1,225 SF of living space

Standards include high ceilings, private balcony and garage and carefully designed interior styles

Five minutes from the Old Port as well as nature trails and a boat launch

Near to peaceful Long Creek and the Fore River Sanctuary, these homes are just five minutes from the Old Port as well as the city’s extensive trail systems. A nearby boat launch makes kayaking as easy as an evening stroll. I-295 and other transit hubs are also conveniently close for a trip up north or away.

Each townhouse style unit is thoughtfully designed, with nine-foot ceilings, custom tile work in the bathrooms, stone counter tops and Shaker-style painted cabinets in the kitchen. High-quality windows, doors and HVAC systems keep these homes energy efficient.

Buyers looking for flexibility, affordability and an active way of life can learn more at 531west.com. Constructions is expected to be completed in July.

Units at 531 West start at $330,000 and are listed by Brenda Cerino of Town & Shore Real Estate. Please contact her at 207-671-3164 or [email protected].

