PARSONSFIELD – Elmer E. “Bud” Runyon, 97, passed away on June 3, 2020, at Bay Square Assisted Living in Yarmouth.He was born in Plainfield, N.J. on Oct. 14, 1922, the second of five children, to Kenneth and Helen (Shoemaker) Runyon.He is predeceased by his parents; and his four sisters, Jane, Betty, Ann and Nancy.Bud had an interesting educational experience in that he never finished grade school because of a childhood illness, but he graduated near the top of his class from Gould Academy in Bethel. He only spent one semester in college because he enlisted in the U.S. Army (Army Air Corps, 2nd Lieutenant, navigation instructor during WW II), but he graduated at the top of his class from the then Portland Law School. He married his high school sweetheart, Claire Reid, in July 1945. Together they had four children, Joey, Sandy, Bill and Sarah. After over 72 years of marriage, Claire passed away in December 2017. He is survived by his four children; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.After the war, Bud returned to the family business, a funeral home in Plainfield, N.J., and after his father’s subsequent death, he ran the business for about four years. He and Claire left New Jersey and moved to Parsonsfield in 1950. Bud was an extensive participant in local and civic activities in Parsonsfield and neighboring towns. After law school, he practiced law in southern Maine for many years, with offices in Cornish, Portland, Sanford and Kezar Falls. He was the consummate country lawyer. He made lots of house calls and had many clients visit his home. As his children will attest, he was honest, fair, hardworking and a complete gentleman.The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and comfort he received at Bay Square at Yarmouth and from Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice. Because of current social distancing concerns, current plans for a memorial service are indeterminate.Arrangements are respectfully handled by Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home, Cornish. Online condolences may be expressed at: http://www.mainefuneral.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous