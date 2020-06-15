Georgia Watson Kennett 1941 – 2020 GEORGETOWN – Georgia Watson Kennett, 79, passed away peacefully June 5, 2020, in her daughter’s home after a nine-year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her daughter, Betsy Ionta and husband Terry of Falmouth, beloved grandsons, Matt and Joe of Falmouth, and her only brother, Tom Watson of Georgetown. She also leaves behind very special sisters and brothers-in-law, along with very special nieces and nephews. Her spouse, William Kennett, and her companion, Bill Madore, preceded her in death in 1987 and 1999 respectively. Born on April 29, 1941, the daughter of Tom and Marion Watson, Georgia grew up in Five Islands and attended Morse High. She went on to Maine State Teachers College, where she met William Kennett, whom she would later marry. She worked in the Jay school system for many years, and became very involved with Head Start. She was the teacher for many preschool children and held lifelong memories of the children, their families and her colleagues. She was head of the Maine Head Start Association during this time. In 1987, when her husband passed, she returned to her home – Five Islands. Her love of the island, her family, and friends, was the best medicine for her. She was known to look out over the ocean, and say “what a beautiful day”. She changed careers, becoming New England Regional Supervisor for Olan Mills portrait studio. It was during this time she met Bill Madore, and they went on to spend many years travelling, boating and enjoying family visits. Long known for her energy, warmth, and positive outlook, Georgia also loved her Island. After retiring, she worked on the wharf at Five Islands Lobster Company and enjoyed greeting customers and friends. She followed in the footsteps of her Mom, joining the Georgetown Working League. She spent many years helping with projects and making wonderful lifelong friends. She made delicious blueberry cakes and pies for years. The Red Hatters filled a large part of her social calendar. Over the years, she especially enjoyed taking her grandsons to Ledgemere beach and was known to jump off the wharf with all of the children. Georgia collected a lifetime worth of sea glass from her very special Ledgemere beach. She would arrive at the beach, drop her lunch bag, set up her chair, and immediately walk the beach, plucking the pieces. Blue pieces would always cause cheers. The family would like to invite friends to stop by Georgia’s front steps to pick up a piece of her cherished sea glass, keep it, or toss it back into the ocean for the next generation of grandmothers and grandchildren visiting Ledgemere. The family will gather for a memorial graveside service in the coming weeks. The family would like to thank Dr Polkinghorn and the entire staff at the Augusta Cancer Center for the wonderful care they have given Georgia this long journey. They would also like to thank the entire town of Georgetown for all of the support they have given; she loved and appreciated each one of them. Lastly, Beacon Hospice for helping to make it possible for Georgia to be home with her loving family.

