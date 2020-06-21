As people continue to come together around the world for Black lives, anti-racism and justice, Deep Water stands in solidarity. In this week’s poem, young poet Laurel E. Sojourner speaks rousingly of her evolution as an activist. And next week, Deep Water welcomes a guest editor, Portland poet Samaa Abdurraqib, to share a poem with us for this time of reflection and action.
Laurel is a sophomore at Harpswell Coastal Academy. “My First Voice” is forthcoming in the Telling Room anthology “See Beyond,” which will be in bookstores on July 1.
My First Voice
By Laurel E. Sojourner
The first time I screamed as a baby was a monumental step.
It was me saying, “I am here,
and you cannot ignore me.”
My mother taught me to keep screaming until it became a yell,
and that yell became a beacon,
a beacon that says, “There is injustice here;
help me fight it.”
Learning to fight doesn’t happen in the moment.
It takes time.
But there is always a moment when you realize
you could fight somebody and win.
I’ve had that moment,
that moment when I started to realize I could win,
standing in the middle of a crowd so thick I couldn’t move.
Looking back, I think I felt freer than I ever had before.
Since then I’ve been stuck in more crowds,
shouted louder than I ever have,
discovered more reasons to yell and make my presence known.
Since then I’ve sung anthems with my sisters and brothers,
laid on the cold snowy ground like they did so effortlessly.
I’ve screamed in the most silent way, just like they did.
But why show up?
Does my one small voice really matter?
Is it making a difference?
Why are we even here?
No, I, I know why.
We are here to protest because we love something.
I am here to protest because I love something.
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “My First Voice,” copyright 2020 by Laurel E. Sojourner, is forthcoming in “See Beyond,” published by the Telling Room. It appears by permission of the author.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Trump wanted big crowds at his comeback rally, but they didn’t show up
-
Food
Dine In Maine: Dinner Plus One explores restaurant-grocer hybrids, beginning at Local 188
-
Food
Our dads and granddads were an undemanding lot at the table
-
Food
Green Plate Special: Eat more lobster — this is the kind of ask we really like
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Blue’ is the opera on police violence that America needs to see, but can’t
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.