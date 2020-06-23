“Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes”

4:30 p.m. June 24. Via Zoom (pre-register).

Maine Historical Society and Portland Society for Architecture invite you to a Wednesday afternoon online presentation of the new documentary film “Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes” and a discussion between landscape architect Patrick Chasse and the film’s producer Anne Cleeves Symmes. The film centers on landscape architect Farrand’s revolutionary ideas that can be traced back to spending summers in Bar Harbor, a spot she returned to many times throughout her life in the late 19th and early 20th century.

