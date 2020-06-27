The York Police Department is seeking help in finding a missing 82-year-old Cape Neddick woman.

Alice M. Schmidt, described as a 5-foot-7 white female with white hair and blue eyes, has been missing since Tuesday at about 2:05 p.m., according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page. She was still missing Saturday morning.

York police issued a Silver Alert for Schmidt on Friday after a family member called to make a missing-persons report when Schmidt did not appear at a scheduled court hearing and neighbors were unable to contact her.

York police went to her home and discovered her car was gone and that it appeared she had left under her own power. Schmidt may be driving a silver Chrysler 200 with Maine license plate 67RC.

According to the Facebook post, Schmidt suffers from memory issues.

Police ask that anyone who sees her call 911 or the police department at 207-363-4444.

