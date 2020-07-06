A Saco man who allegedly hit a man with his car early Monday morning in a “lover’s triangle” dispute has been charged with aggravated attempted murder, police said.

A motorist called police about 7:30 a.m. after seeing a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Main and Storer streets in Saco. The person who was struck walked home, but called 911 for help at 7:49 a.m. and was subsequently taken to Maine Medical Center, Saco police said in a statement.

Following a tip that the driver had fled to Biddeford, Saco police alerted Biddeford police and the driver of the vehicle allegedly involved was stopped in Biddeford at 8:21 a.m. on Bacon Street, Saco police said.

Police say that the driver was 20-year-old Isaiah Dennison of Saco, and that Dennison knew the person who was hit by the car because they were involved in a “lover’s triangle,” police said.

Dennison was unable to post $100,000 bail, police said, and is being held in the York County Jail. He is expected to appear Sept. 25 at 8:15 a.m. in York County Superior Court, police said.

