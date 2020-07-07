A 31-year-old Westbrook woman was hit in the head with a bottle of Cognac after she refused to give a man a ride Monday morning.

Portland police in a news release said the woman had stopped for a traffic light at Park Avenue and St. John Street in Portland around 7:40 a.m. when the man entered her car and demanded that she give him a ride. When she refused, he struck her in the head with a bottle of Hennessy Cognac that he had been carrying. Police said the man then removed her keys from the ignition and fled on foot toward Valley Street.

The woman, who was bleeding from her facial injuries, refused medical treatment, Portland police said. The victim told police her assailant appeared unkempt and intoxicated.

Her attacker is being described by police as a tall Black male with a thin build and an afro haircut.

Portland police said this type of attack is uncommon, but reminded drivers to remain aware of their surroundings and keep their car doors locked.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Portland police at 874-8575.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: