I’m supporting Charles Skold for the Democratic nomination for state representative in Maine House District 38.
I got to know Charles through the Portland Climate Action Team, and was delighted to see that the Sierra Club of Maine has also given Charles their first-choice endorsement. He’s a member of the generation that will live through worsening climate change, and needs to find solutions that have largely eluded my generation. (I was born in 1939.)
Charles sees that the state must be a major part of those solutions. Since more than 50 percent of Maine’s greenhouse-gas emissions come from transportation, regional public transportation systems can drive those emissions down while increasing public mobility.
As we emerge from lockdown, we have an unprecedented opportunity to make long-overdue changes. I look forward to the vital contribution Charles Skold can make.
Allen E. Armstrong
Portland
