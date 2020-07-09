In 1986, when we met and fell in love, we had to keep our relationship secret to avoid the prospect of losing our jobs, our children and our personal safety. We were told repeatedly, first by the Maine Legislature and later through the people’s veto process, that we did not deserve equal rights and protection under the law. We honor the allies who have fought for us.

One such ally is Sara Gideon, who has been an outspoken voice for Maine’s LGBTQ+ community. She led the charge to ban conversion therapy and the so-called “gay and trans panic defense,” which has been used to excuse violent hate crimes. She’s fought for a law explicitly defining gender identity to strengthen protections against discrimination.

In the U.S. Senate, she’ll champion passage of the Equality Act and the Student Non-Discrimination Act. We thank Sara for her compassion and commitment. Please support her in the July 14 Democratic primary.

Nancy Wanderer and Susan Sanders

Falmouth

