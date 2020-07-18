Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the University of Washington institute that created widely cited projections of coronavirus-related deaths, recently warned us that nearly 180,000 more Americans will probably die between now and October unless at least 95 percent of us wear masks in public.

If you choose to mask, you will be choosing life for those 180,000 mothers, fathers, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, co-workers and neighbors.

If you choose to go maskless, you will be choosing their deaths, and I will feel desperately sorry for not only them, but you as well.

How joyless and loveless your life must be to be able to bear such a choice.

Pam Blake

Freeport

