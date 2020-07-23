I write to commend and thank the Falmouth town clerk’s office, led by Ellen Planer and Linda Case, and all of the staff and volunteers for ensuring a smooth and safe process for all of us to cast our ballots on July 14, an experience largely replicated by their colleagues throughout the state. Contrary to attempts to manufacture hysteria about the ability of Maine’s electoral process to walk and chew gum at the same time, these professional and volunteer Mainers made clear that whether voting by mail or in person, every vote will be counted in a timely and accurate manner. Dirigo indeed.

Sean Mahoney

Falmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: