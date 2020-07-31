Pink Navel
6 p.m. Aug. 4. Space Gallery Instagram Page
Space Gallery’s House Show Series contines on Tuesday night with a streaming show from rapper, beat maker and multimedia artist Pink Navel. Donations will be accepted during the performance and will be split between the artist and Maine-based organizations focused on racial and social justice.
Click here to see what else is happening on the Stage on Maine Street.
