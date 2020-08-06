Re: The Aug. 3 letter to the editor “City Hall protests are counterproductive“:

Writer David Ryder of Portland stated, “The tenters shouldn’t be allowed to disrupt government,” and suggested that the $275,000 per week in estimated lost city revenue could have gone toward helping the homeless.

Here is the thing: Those who are homeless and those who struggle to assist them know very well that $275,000 is not going to be used to help them. They are more aware than most how the tide has turned against those with even average means, via gentrification of formerly affordable neighborhoods, and the proliferation of expensive hotels.

My recent experience of looking for an apartment was instructive. Even with a decent income and savings, finding an apartment I could afford was a struggle. The competition was intense. And I was only looking for housing for myself, not a family.

The French man of letters, Anatole France, wrote, “The law, in its majestic equality, forbids the rich, as well as the poor, to sleep under bridges, to beg in the streets, to steal bread.”

Assuming Mr. Ryder would not have to concern himself with obeying a law that would prevent him from camping out in front of City Hall, I would argue along with Mr. France that he has limited moral authority to suggest such a law.

Zoe Gaston

South Portland

