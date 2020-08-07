“Rebuilding Paradise”
Available for streaming Aug. 7-13, $12. rocklandstrand.com
The Strand Theatre in Rockland is still closed in the physical sense, but here’s a chance to support it by purchasing a ticket to a streaming presentation of Ron Howard’s just-released documentary “Rebuilding Paradise.” The film is about the firestorm that engulfed Paradise, California, in the fall of 2018 and the devastating toll it took as the deadliest U.S. fire in 100 years. Once you purchase the stream, you’ll have several days to watch it.
