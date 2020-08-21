When Craig Soderquist was recently on his family’s land by Dunham Pond, he once again had an incredible wildlife encounter. He saw a float of nearly 30 birds in the morning light, and then observed that they were all loons. As he stepped to the shore, they startled and took off.

“Amazing,” he said, “but not uncommon here!”

HIGHLIGHTS Five, 1.6 acre lots connect to a 130-acre forest an hour drive from the Bangor International Airport or two hours from Portland

With completed soil tests, power lines on the main road and driveways to be installed next month, new owners can soon camp, park an RV or build a getaway

Walk to Dunham Pond on forest trails through a family-owned, professionally managed woodlot

The simple spirit of a classic, backwoods Maine camp thrives around Dunham Pond. Fishing, canoeing, hiking, picnicking, hunting and building a bonfire are the day’s activities. Heritage apple trees on the land have gone wild, now part of a parcel cultivated to promote diverse wildlife. Take a stroll and you might see woodcocks, beavers and their handiwork or a hare.

“It’s like an enchanted forest,” Soderquist said, describing the old growth pine, black cherry, ash, sugar maple and aspen trees through which trails and stone walls weave. His favorite spot is at the east edge of the pond by a “dark and moody” hemlock stand, one of several spots where white-tailed deer like to gather.

Now, a lucky few can experience this idyllic life, as Soderquist has listed five surveyed lots next to the family’s professionally managed woodlot, and overseen with the help of the Natural Resources Conservation Service. The parcels are on the east side of Sebec Shores Rd., a paved, town-maintained road, just north of Orchard Rd. Lots have been thinned and surveyed, and have access to power lines. With gravel driveways to be installed next month, new owners will be able to camp with ease, park an RV or build their dream getaway.

Five lots off Sebec Shores Rd. in Guilford are listed at $39,900 by Craig Soderquist. Please contact him at 541-815-5309 or at [email protected].

