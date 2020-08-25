PORTLAND – Walter A. “Bud” Swasey, 93, of Portland, passed away peacefully at his home at Seventy Five State Street on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
He was born in Portland, the son of Bernice Coyne Swasey Kinney and Walter A. Swasey, Sr.
At his request, there will be no services.
Please visit www.coastalcremationservices.com to read the full obituary and to view Bud’s tribute page.
