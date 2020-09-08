As a senior citizen I am responding to my concerns about Sara Gideon’s confusing stance on taxes for middle Americans.

Sara Gideon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, used to serve on the town council for the town of Freeport. While on the town council, she voted to increase property taxes every year by a total of 20 percent. At the same time she was raising taxes, her family business, Concord Brook LLC, failed to pay property taxes.

Let that sink in. While a company she was associated with did not pay its taxes, Sara Gideon raised everyone else’s by 20 percent. Does that sound like someone you want representing you in Washington?

Elaine Beal

Alfred

