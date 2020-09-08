My opposition to Susan Collins’ re-election has solidified over time, almost entirely due to her passive condonement of President Trump’s behavior and its destructive impact on our institutions, ideals, ethical standards, stability, safety and stature in the world.

It is unfathomable to me that a leader at Susan Collins’ level, particularly one with an established reputation for thoughtfulness and moderation, could be largely silent about President Trump’s assaults on global relations, science, law, congressional authority, integrity in public service, truthful communications, decency, and now the democratic process itself.

Trump deserved standing up against, no matter how much speaking up may have jeopardized Sen. Collins’ influence within the Republican Party. She has squandered what could have been her Margaret Chase Smith moment, passively enabling a president whose destructive impact on America might have been so much less had she chosen a different path.

Dick Woodbury

Yarmouth

