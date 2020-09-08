Trump supporters are now using Dr Fauci’s words to support in-person voting over mail-in voting. Dr Fauci said that in-person voting should be as safe as going to the grocery store as long as you meet the safety guidelines. I agree. In-person voting should be safe, and grocery stores can be good models.

In my area, grocery stores require masks for entry. Social distancing is strongly encouraged. The aisles are marked one-way. The registers all have plexiglass barriers. Waiting lines are marked for social distancing. All workers have masks. The stores are not overcrowded.

If polling places follow the same guidelines, they should have the same level of risk. That means, polling workers should be tested, gloved, and masked. There should be barriers between workers and voters. Ballots should be available with contactless exchanges. Waiting lines should be marked for social distancing. The voting process should be a one-way process in which the flow is monitored to avoid bottlenecks. The number of people voting at one time should be limited to allow social distancing.

Implementing safety protocols will take more polling-place workers, not less, and it will take more polling places, not less. Early voting should be encouraged and expanded, and, yes, mail-in voting will also make it safer for everyone.

How you vote is a decision that is either personal or based on necessity. I requested absentee ballots. I will vote at home and return them to our early voting location. Whatever you decide, please vote.

Peter Konieczko

Scarborough

