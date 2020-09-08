I was most impressed with the letter by Rob Boudewijn of Portland. I read Leonard Pitts’ column regularly. I find it thought provoking. I do not always agree with him, but Mr. Pitts makes me think and examine my values and beliefs. Mr. Boudewijn articulated many of my thoughts and I am thankful for that.

I moved to Portland 30 years ago. I had culture shock coming from New York City. I had never lived in such a white community. I found many of the attitudes of residents towards people of color to be most distasteful.

Initially I thought of returning to New York. Instead I remained and grew to love this city “warts and all.” Now I see the same prejudices and hateful attitudes that caused such turmoil in this country in the 1960’s.

Will we get it right this time? Will there be equality and justice for all this time? I fear for all of us if we do not. We must save our country and democracy. We must save and protect all of our people. We must become again the United States of America.

Terry Kaufer

Portland

