WESTBROOK — State and local officials are testing the ground next to the Presumpscot River in Westbrook Thursday to make sure the bank has stabilized after a large landslide blocked the river on Wednesday, triggering a flash flood watch.

An area estimated to be 300-feet by 300-feet in size collapsed and slid into the river Wednesday morning, taking with it trees and soil. The slide blocked the river temporarily, and the surface level rose 13 feet behind the obstruction on Wednesday.

Sappi Fine Paper adjusted the river flow at its dams just upstream to reduce the risk of a flash flood. Water eventually flowed through the obstruction enough that the river level has since fallen to 8 feet above normal, officials said Thursday.

There is no longer a risk of flash flooding, they said.

Engineers are taking core samples of the soil to help assess whether there is danger of further erosion of the remaining riverbank. Once determined to be stable enough, officials plan to bring in equipment to further stabilize the area for restoration work.

It’s unclear how soon work can begin to restore the river flow, and what steps will be taken to reduce the damage.

The landslide was reported Wednesday morning after people saw trees moving on the river’s forested bank. The landslide, which happened directly behind Les Wilson & Sons excavators at 161 Warren Ave., also took a large area of soil and pile of fill.

A pile of sand and salt mixture was swept away but rested on the bank and did not reach the river.

The landslide was so large it initially blocked the river just downstream from the Sappi Mill. It prompted the National Weather Service it issue a flash-flood watch and the mayor to declare a state of emergency in the city. Crews spent Wednesday assessing the potential flood impact and the possible impact to a nearby 60-inch water main and a 16-inch gas main.

Fire Chief Andrew Turcotte said late Wednesday that the immediate risk of flooding had passed. By 2:30 p.m., water was at least partially flowing in the area.

“Sappi dam engineers were able to significantly lower the water to reduce the flow,” Trucotte said. “It appears that there’s a breach somewhere in that artificial dam that was created from the landslide so there’s water flow now.”

Michelle Clements, a spokesperson for the Portland Water District, said the water district is concerned about a 60-inch transmission line, two 42-inch water mains that cross the river downstream and a wastewater outflow downstream.

Water district staff have been in close contact with public safety and incident responders to monitor the event, Clements said. The infrastructure has been inspected and found to be unharmed.

“Our main concern is the possibility of a heavy release of water that could wash out water mains. We have taken actions to reduce the impact of such an event and protect the water supply, mainly ensuring adequate water storage and partially closed valves to reduce the flow through the river crossing mains,” Clements said in an email. “This also ensures a quicker shut down should we need it. We are also concerned about the possibility of heavy debris obstructing the wastewater outflow.”

The landslide happened across the river from the site of the state’s largest landslide, which occurred in 1868, when about 20 acres shifted, eventually covering about 38 acres with displaced soil, according to materials published by the Maine Geological Survey.

A geologic investigation of the area in 1990 found that a layer of soft clay lies beneath the area and extends deep underground. The softness of the clay means that the material behaves like a viscous fluid that can “flow” rather than break into discrete pieces.

This layer is referred to as the Presumpscot Formation, and a later 2008 geological survey found that the formation surrounds the river outside of its immediate banks.

Lindsay Spigel, senior geologist at the Maine Geological Survey, said she visited the site Wednesday but didn’t get too close because the nearby land was still unstable. She cited that soft clay layer – called the Presumpscot Formation – as the cause of this landslide but couldn’t say for sure what triggered its movement.

She said it could have been the weight of the fill on top of that clay layer, the shaking of heavy equipment or a fluke. She said it is an unusual time of year for landslides, which usually happen in spring when the ground is very wet.

Chris Wilson, owner of Les Wilson and Sons, an excavating contractor, said the slide began around 9 or 9:30 a.m. and consumed piles of aggregate he was keeping on his lot. The sliding earth eventually consumed one pile of dirt and half of a second pile, and dragged a metal building and some equipment with it.

Cracks in the earth were visible Wednesday in Wilson’s equipment yard near the edge of the slide. He dismissed the idea that his company’s piles of fill and aggregate and the daily operations with heavy equipment might have contributed to the unstable soil conditions.

This story will be updated.

