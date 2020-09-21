The Brunswick–Topsham Land Trust Farmers’ Market will be making its second move of the season. From Sept. 26– Oct. 31 it will be located on Brunswick Landing in the parking lot off Pegasus Street shared by the REAL School, Flight Deck Brewing and soon to be Wild Oats at the cafe’s new location.

The land trust moved the market from its usual location at Crystal Spring Farm to the Brunswick High School parking lot at the start of the market season in May. This was to ensure adequate space between vendors and space for customers to spread out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The trust and high school had hoped to keep the market at the school for the full market season, but in order to safely offer school sports, the school will need to use their parking lots on Saturdays, which conflicts with the market.

“We saw this as an opportunity to temporarily host the market near our new offices on Brunswick Landing, and contribute to develop the Landing as a community space,” said Angela Twitchell, executive director of the land trust. “We are excited to welcome one of the largest farmers’ markets in the state of Maine to Brunswick Landing,” said Nate Wildes, managing partner of Flight Deck Brewing. “Showcasing our growing neighborhood in the town of Brunswick to the thousands of people who take advantage of the market each week is an enormous opportunity, and we are grateful for the Brunswick–Topsham Land Trust’s leadership.” “While we won’t be moving to Brunswick Landing until late 2020, we are excited people will get a glimpse of our new building and experience the vibrant Brunswick Landing community,” said Marshall Shepard of Wild Oats.

he location on Brunswick Landing allows for distancing between vendors and customers, and abundant parking around the market area. “We are fortunate to have such amazing vendors at our market,” said Jacqui Koopman, Market Manager for the Land Trust. “They have been very understanding as we have worked to make the Market safe this season.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: