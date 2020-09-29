Maine reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and one additional death.

Nineteen of Tuesday’s cases occurred in York County, a hotspot for COVID-19 infections, and eight were in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 5,337 cases and 141 deaths. Fifteen more people were listed as recovered from COVID-19 on Tuesday, and recoveries now total 4,629. There are currently 567 active cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, will brief the media at 2 p.m.

With school in session for two weeks or longer, outbreaks are starting to be reported in schools. At RSU 57, which includes schools in Alfred, Lyman, Shapleigh and Waterboro, Superintendent Larry Malone sent a letter to the community Sunday reporting an outbreak at Massabesic Middle School after three cases were confirmed. The RSU 57 outbreak follows an outbreak at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center earlier this month, where there have been 13 confirmed cases.

In Cumberland County, schools districts in Yarmouth and Freeport reported COVID-19 cases. And in Kennebec County, at RSU 38, Maranacook Middle School reported one positive COVID-19 case.

York County has become the epicenter of Maine’s novel coronavirus pandemic, with numerous outbreaks, including several at social clubs like the Wolves Club, Lafayette Club and the Sanford American Legion, in addition to outbreaks at Calvary Baptist Church, Sanford Fire Department, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard and others.

In York County, per capita cases last week – 52 per 100,000 residents – were nearly triple the statewide average of 19 cases per 100,000 population.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: