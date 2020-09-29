Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Thur.  10/1  5 p.m.  Parks Commission  Zoom

Thur.  10/1  6:30 p.m.  Zoning Board of Appeals  Zoom

Mon.  10/5  4:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop  Zoom

Mon.  10/5  5:30 p.m.  City Council Meeting  Zoom

Tues.  10/6  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Wed.  10/7  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  10/7  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board  Zoom

