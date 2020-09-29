Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Thur. 10/1 5 p.m. Parks Commission Zoom
Thur. 10/1 6:30 p.m. Zoning Board of Appeals Zoom
Mon. 10/5 4:30 p.m. City Council Workshop Zoom
Mon. 10/5 5:30 p.m. City Council Meeting Zoom
Tues. 10/6 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Wed. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 10/7 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board Zoom
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Sept. 30-Oct. 7
-
Business
Viral outbreaks at auto plants lead to new-car shortage in Maine
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Canada’s ‘Atlantic Loop’ power grid could bring big value to Maine
-
Times Record Opinion
Christine Flowers: Honoring women by supporting Trump’s Supreme Court pick
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Millennial women mourn Ginsburg as grandmother who blazed trails