Republican Susan Collins’ tremendous track record, bipartisan instincts, commitment to her state and powerful influence within the Senate should be more than enough to get her re-elected in Maine. But her re-election is in doubt primarily because of her principled and courageous stand in support of Brett Kavanaugh.
Collins’ action produced a virulent response by liberals, who pursued one of the most vicious and undeserved character assassinations of both a Supreme Court nominee and, subsequently, Susan Collins in modern American politics.
Geoffrey Emanuel
Falmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Times Record
Faith Notes: Praying the psalms
-
Mainely Media
Campaign highlights those who give ‘Heart and Soul’
-
Scarborough Leader
Safe Passage holds virtual global event
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Raymond: Oct. 2
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest column: Education foundation helps get Brunswick kids outdoors
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.