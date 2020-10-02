Republican Susan Collins’ tremendous track record, bipartisan instincts, commitment to her state and powerful influence within the Senate should be more than enough to get her re-elected in Maine. But her re-election is in doubt primarily because of her principled and courageous stand in support of Brett Kavanaugh.

Collins’ action produced a virulent response by liberals, who pursued one of the most vicious and undeserved character assassinations of both a Supreme Court nominee and, subsequently, Susan Collins in modern American politics.

Geoffrey Emanuel
Falmouth

