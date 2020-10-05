Republican Susan Collins is the voice of moderation in the U.S. Senate. Maine people appreciate careful, hardworking and honest people and she represents us well. She is bipartisan and sits in the ideological middle of the Senate. Check out the facts for yourself at www.govtrack.us.

Retired Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman supports Collins. What other candidates for election, on the left or right, have important members of the opposite party supporting them?

Collins has never missed a vote. She’s sponsored 38 bills that were enacted into law. She chairs the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging and Maine is the oldest state. She sits on the Senate Committee on Appropriations. She helps small and large businesses across the state, especially Bath Iron Works and the fishing industry.

This election campaign has been very negative, with outside groups trying to influence your vote. Pay those ads no mind: Vote for an accomplished senator. Vote for Susan Collins.

Michael Doherty

Windham

