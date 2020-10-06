AUGUSTA — Should there be a high school ski season this winter, there will be no state championship meets in Aroostook County because of travel concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine Principals’ Association announced it will seek alternative venues for the three Nordic state meets, as well as Class B Alpine, because most teams would need to stay overnight. The Nordic meets were scheduled in Fort Kent and Presque Isle, while Big Rock Mountain in Mars Hill was to host the Class B Alpine. Shawnee Peak in Bridgton is scheduled to host the Class A Alpine.

“This is not the right year to go to Aroostook County,” said MPA assistant director Mike Bisson. “To go to Aroostook County, teams would have to stay overnight because of the travel, and this is not the year for that. We need to find something a little more central that can do a one-day championship.”

The decision to move the state ski meets out of Aroostook County comes as many schools across the state are trying to squeeze in an abbreviated fall sports season with travel restrictions during the pandemic. Schools that have proceeded with fall sports are playing regionalized schedules.

“We are looking at other options,” Bisson said.

This story will be updated.

