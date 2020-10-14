I’m disappointed to see Sen. Susan Collins parroting her supporters’ criticism of Sara Gideon for not having been born in Maine.
I moved here 25 years ago to take a job, thinking I’d stay maybe three to five years. But I fell in love with Maine and stayed – working, paying taxes and hopefully contributing to my community.
I didn’t move here to change Maine or to make it like the place I moved from. In fact, the only thing I’d like to change is the ugly “from away” bias that keeps popping up, this time in the anti-Gideon campaign.
I’m surprised to see the senator stooping this low. Not only does it insult people like me, but it also insults Angus King and Chellie Pingree, who both moved here from away. Is she saying her colleagues are not in touch with Maine?
She needs to be better than this.
Michele Stapleton
Brunswick
