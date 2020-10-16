President Trump on Friday attacked Maine Sen. Susan Collins on Twitter for her decision not to support his latest U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

In a tweet posted shortly after 8:30 a.m., Trump referred to a “nasty rumor” that Collins will not vote to confirm Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It’s not really a rumor, though. Collins has said publicly that she doesn’t support the process of confirming a nominee this close to the election because of the precedent set four years ago, when President Obama nominated Merrick Garland.

There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

Trump also appeared to reference Collins’ lack of support for overturning the Affordable Care Act three years ago. She was one of three Republican senators who voted against that proposal, which was narrowly defeated.

The president further claimed Collins didn’t support his “opening up 5,000 square miles of Ocean to Maine,” referring to his decision this year to open the Northeast Canyon and Seamounts Marine National Monument to commercial fishing. The monument was established during the administration of President Obama.

The Collins campaign did not immediately respond to to a reporter’s message Friday morning.

Trump is hardly shy about attacking fellowing Republicans who deign to speak out publicly against him, but it’s been rare for him to go after Collins directly. It’s also unclear why the president chose to go after Collins on this issue since it’s all-but-certain that the Republican-led Senate has the votes to confirm Barrett prior to the election. Only Collins and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have said they will oppose and that’s not enough. Trump did not Tweet about Murkowski on Friday

The president’s comments come less than three weeks before Election Day, where both he and Collins face uphill battles. Collins, who is seeking her fifth term, trails in several public polls behind Democrat Sara Gideon, and the U.S. Senate race in Maine could determine whether Republicans retain control of the Senate.

Collins has largely avoided talking about Trump during her campaign and has refused to say whether she supports his reelction. Four years ago, she wrote a lengthy op-ed in the Washington Post that declared him “unfit” for office.

This story will be updated

