I’m writing to urge Portlanders to vote Justin Costa for City Council at large.
I’ve worked with Justin on the school board and during his time as District 4 city councilor. He’s led on many important issues, from raising the minimum wage to protecting asylum seekers, but was particularly important in passing the bond to renovate our elementary schools. He was finance chair of the school board when the first proposals were brought forward, continued pushing the issue when he joined the council and now co-chairs the group overseeing the construction projects.
After Nov. 3, there are going to be at least three new school board members and two new city councilors. Collectively, we’ll be looking at some of the biggest challenges Portland has ever faced. Justin’s knowledge of the city and our schools is more important now than ever.
Please vote Justin Costa for City Council at large.
Anna Trevorrow
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Truths about Trump, part II
-
Forecaster Opinion
Mainewhile: The idea at the heart of our nation is getting lost
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Oct. 21-28
-
American Journal
Life Unwound: Voting is a right, a privilege, an honor and a duty
-
Forecaster Opinion
Superintendent’s Notebook: Portland Public Schools grateful for our school nurses
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.