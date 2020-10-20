I’m writing to urge Portlanders to vote Justin Costa for City Council at large.

I’ve worked with Justin on the school board and during his time as District 4 city councilor. He’s led on many important issues, from raising the minimum wage to protecting asylum seekers, but was particularly important in passing the bond to renovate our elementary schools. He was finance chair of the school board when the first proposals were brought forward, continued pushing the issue when he joined the council and now co-chairs the group overseeing the construction projects.

After Nov. 3, there are going to be at least three new school board members and two new city councilors. Collectively, we’ll be looking at some of the biggest challenges Portland has ever faced. Justin’s knowledge of the city and our schools is more important now than ever.

Please vote Justin Costa for City Council at large.

Anna Trevorrow

Portland

