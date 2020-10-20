Job creation in Maine slowed in September even as some sectors of the economy nearly regained their pre-pandemic workforce numbers.
Net non-farm payroll jobs increased by 4,700 last month, according to the Maine Department of Labor’s monthly jobs report, issued Tuesday. September’s job gains were the lowest since businesses reopened and the economic recovery started in late spring.
Private sector employers added 7,900 jobs, state labor economists reported. That gain was offset by a loss of 3,200 public sector jobs, mostly because there was lower-than-usual seasonal hiring in local public education.
The Maine economy has regained 53,900 jobs from a low in April. The total number of jobs in the state is still 50,600 fewer than in February, the department reported.
While the hospitality and leisure sectors have not regained the jobs lost this spring, jobs in some sectors including construction, transportation, warehousing, utilities, wholesale and trade have nearly recovered, according to the labor department.
The state’s unemployment rate dropped to 6.1 percent, one percentage point below the rate in August. That number may be misleading, however, because thousands of workers who would typically be looking for jobs are not currently participating in the labor force and not being counted as a result.
“Unemployment estimates for September understate the level of job displacement that has occurred because health concerns, childcare challenges and other factors prevented many jobless people from being available to work or from engaging in work search, as they normally would,” the report said.
If the state’s labor participation rate was as high now as it was in February, September’s unemployment rate would be about 9 percent in Maine, state economists estimated.
This story will be updated.
